Duluth for Clean Water Asking for Polymet Evidentiary Hearing

Organizers Will Send Letter to Governor, DNR Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Discussions for and against a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in Northeast Minnesota continues. On Sunday, a Duluth environmental group held an event to gain support.

According to Duluth for Clean Water officials, decisions could be made later this year on whether permits to mine are granted to the proposed PolyMet project.

Before that happens, some in Duluth are asking for an evidentiary hearing to be held where facts about the mining project would be presented in front of a judge, who would then decide whether the project should move forward.

On Sunday, Duluth for Clean Water hosted an event asking for signatures on a letter to be sent to Governor Mark Dayton and the Minnesota DNR demanding that a hearing is held before decisions about the PolyMet mine are made.

“The permit to mine process that we’re in right now is so critical and it’s where they really look at the facts of the mine proposal and what that will do and how it will operate,” says Duluth for Clean Water Organizer, John Doberstein.

Hundreds of citizens and several elected officials have already signed the letter to the Governor and DNR. Duluth for Clean Water organizers hope to deliver that letter in person sometime next week.

This as Congressman Rick Nolan (DFL-Minn.) continues his hard push in Washington D.C. in support of the proposed mine and the jobs that would follow.