Families Enjoy St. Luke’s Family Summer Bash

The Event is Sponsored by St. Lukes

DULUTH, Minn.- Families enjoyed quality time together at the St. Luke’s Family Summer Bash

The event, held at Bayfront Park, had fun for people of all ages including yard games and water activities, princess and superhero appearances, and family races.

“It’s a great chance for families to get out, be active and do fun activities together. Make some memories and not break the bank doing it,” said Peter Cpin, the Owner of Sweet Events.

St. Lukes and the Duluth Balloon company sponsored the event.