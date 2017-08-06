Thomas the Tank Engine Entertains at the Duluth Depot

More Than 10,000 Visitors Spent Time with the Famous Train This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – More than ten thousand people got tickets this weekend to spend time with Thomas the Tank Engine at the Duluth Depot.

For the first time, Thomas is joined by his friend Percy.

Kids and their parents took twenty minute rides along the Lake Superior shore, and also had a blast with a Thomas themed carnival.

“He woke up in the morning, his first sentence was, ‘I want to ride the train with the face,'” said one parent about her son.

“It’s a whole new generation of kids every year that discover how fun Thomas is,” said Ken Buehler, General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad. “This year,as you can see, Thomas has brought his best friend, Percy along.”

One event-goer said “Percy is here.” His brother added, “We’re going to ride him first.”

“It’s called the friendship tour because both Thomas and Percy are in Duluth this weekend,” said Buehler.

“Our kid loves trains, so we came down to the train depot,” said Jeremy Bennett.

“The ride itself is just twenty-five minutes down the lakewalk along the shore of Lake Superior and back,” said Buehler. “Quite honestly the kids have as much fun just watching Thomas and Percy pull in and out of the station as they do on the train ride itself.”

“I think everyone likes trains,” said Bennett. “I think everyone likes riding trains and so many people coming out to ride the trains is kind of a testament to that.”

“We’ve got live music, we’ve got a magician,” said Buehler.

“The imagine station, the video viewing area, gift shop, sir top in hat, Percy, Thomas and stuff,” added Thomas fan, Christopher. “We’re just going to have a lot of fun.”

“All over the town, people are here with their Thomas friends and all you have to do is go in restaurants or hotels or on the lakewalk or downtown or in Canal Park and what do you see? Thomas shirts, Thomas caps, Thomas hankerchief,” said Buehler. “It really is great to see the whole town Thomas-ized.”

Thomas will be in town again next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.