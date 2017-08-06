Thousands Face ‘Night of Mayhem’ At Proctor Speedway

FOX 21's Dan Hanger Took First Place In Celebrity Bus Race

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was a successful “Mid-Summer Night of Mayhem” at the Proctor Speedway Saturday night.

More than 3,000 people filled the stands to watch trailer races, reverse races and of course the school bus races.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger was back behind the wheel for the “celebrity” bus race for the third time in a row, and this time was his biggest win – taking first place.

The night of mayhem ended with a bus ramming through a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

If you’ve never been to the Mid-Summer Night of Mayhem, you can get your thrill next year at this family friendly event.