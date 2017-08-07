30 Acts Expected for Bayfront Blues Festival

Coffee Conversation: 29th Annual Bayfront Blues Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Music will be filling Bayfront Festival Park this weekend for the 29th Annual Bayfront Blues Festival.

Cyndee Parsons, the Media Relations Director, says out of the 30 acts expected there will be something for everyone.

The festival starts up on Friday, August 11 and runs through Sunday, August 13.

Following the performances on the main stages, a “Late Nite Dance Party” under the Big Top Tent will be held.

Regular show tickets are still available online and at the gate.

All ticket orders placed after Tuesday, August 1 will be left for pick-up at the Front Gate “Will-Call” Window. Be sure to bring your photo ID.