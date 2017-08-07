Students with Autism Attend Creative Workshop

The Event Has Been Going on for 2 Years in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.0- Students on the autism spectrum and members of the creative community worked together for an art workshop.

Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization, is using the Hailey Sault office in the Dewitt Seitz building in Duluth to help people with autism use their creativity to make art. The students are paired one on one with art mentors to make the posters using design programs like Adobe Photoshop and illustrator.

“They get to work one on one with the professionals, so they’re BFFS during the workshop, and through that that the skill retention, the willingness to focus.. our ultimate goal is when the kids walk out of here, they walk a little taller,” said Margaret Fairbanks, the Director of Education for Islands of Brilliance.

This event has been going on in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, and took place in Duluth for the 2nd year in a row.