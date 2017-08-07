7 West Taphouse Expected to Open Next Week

The Taphouse Has Expanded to a Location Along Maple Grove Road in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Northlanders will soon have a new location to stop for a bite and a brew in the Twin Ports.

The owner of 7 West Taphouse tells FOX 21 he and his staff should be ready to open their Hermantown location Monday, August 14.

Since May, crews have been busy turning the old Nevada Bob’s Golf space into the locally chained business.

General Manager Jenn Wright says she’s busy preparing her staff on computer training and menu details before the big day.

“I just think it’s such a different type of restaurant in this area of Duluth. I think it’s going to be a really welcome, refreshing change up here,” said Wright.

The Hermantown location will offer 35 beers on tap and four craft cocktails in addition to new food items such as artisan flatbreads.

