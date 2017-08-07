‘Can Of Worms’ Reconstruction Project Hits Financial Snag

DULUTH, Minn. – Federal funding for the Interstate 35 ‘Can of Worms’ reconstruction project has been halted.

MnDOT officials say the Trump administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure promise is shifting greater responsibility onto states and municipalities, which means the $205 million Can of Worms project can now only be awarded up to 20 percent worth of federal dollars compared to 80 percent in a program by the previous administration.

MnDOT says they are hopeful a new application will be successful

“It does connect two states. It does provide access to one of the major inland ports in the United States, so we do feel we have a good opportunity. But then we always don’t know what we are up against,” said Roberta Dwyer, with MnDOT.

Project applications are due Nov. 2.

The goal of the Can of Worms overhaul is to improve safety and mobility for drivers and especially truck traffic in and out of the port.