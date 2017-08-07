Carlton Residents Voting in a Special Election Tuesday

Community Residents Will Vote on Carlton School District Referendum

CARLTON, Minn.- Carlton residents will be casting votes in a special election Tuesday.

There will be two questions on the ballot. One is for renovating South Terrace Elementary School and building a new High school. The second question is for building an auditorium, outdoor spaces, and other improvements for those schools.

“Carlton high school was built in 1916, and South Terrace in 1961 62, and they are in need of repairs,” said Gwen Carman, the Superintendent of the Carlton School District.

The ballots open at 7 AM and close at 8 pm, at the Carlton County Transportation Building.