Cash Stolen From Billings Park Days Box

Community Chips In Donations After Theft

A theft in Superior has some people hoping for answers after a community fundraiser box was broken into.

Nearly 7,000 people came out to annual Billings Park Days in Superior last weekend, that’s a higher attendance than normal.

Organizers however got a big surprise when they found one of the donation boxes to raise funds for next year’s events was pried open, and empty.

“It’s disheartening, we had such a great weekend, we had a great turnout with everything going on. Sad this shadowed it a little but we are keeping our spirits up,” said one of the event organizers, Keith Kern.

While organizers are not sure how much was stolen, people have stepped up to help. They are writing checks and giving cash to refill the donation box and make next year’s event possible.

Every year Billings Park Days features a fireworks show, parade and many outdoor events. It costs about $10,000 dollars to put on.

If you have any information about the theft, you’re asked to call police.

More information about the event and donations can be found here.