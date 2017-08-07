Chisholm Roundabout Construction Begins Aug. 14, Detour Set for Hwy 73

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Drivers will encounter a two-month detour on Highway 73 in Chisholm, as the next phase of construction begins on the roundabout.

Hwy 73 will be closed between Hwy 169 and 6th Street. Drivers will be directed to use Truck Hwy 169, 4th Avenue East, and Lake Street.

Crews will begin building the roundabout and work on approaching routes from Hwy 73 and Ironworld Road. Work has already started on the approaching route in front of Chisholm Baptist Church.

The project is expected to wrap up by early Oct.

The project is being done to accommodate the expansion of mining operations at Hibbing Taconite, who has funded part of the project.