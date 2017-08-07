Don Baylor, World Series Champ with Twins, Dead at 68

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – Don Baylor, the 1979 American League MVP and a 1987 World Series champion with the Minnesota Twins, died Monday morning. He was 68, and had a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Baylor played for six teams in his Major League Baseball career (Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins) and managed the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

Baylor died at 4:25 a.m. at St. David’s South Hospital in Austin, Texas, his son told the Austin Statesman. Baylor had a career batting average of .260 with an 338 home runs during his 19-year MLB career.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Don Baylor. RIP,” Twins pitching great and broadcaster Bert Blyleven posted on Twitter.