Hibbing Man Charged in Fatal Tower Fire
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A 24-year-old Hibbing man is facing charges for his involvement in the fatal fire that killed an 11-month-old boy on Aug. 2.
Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski was charged in State District Court in Virginia on Monday with four counts, including second degree manslaughter.
According to the criminal complaint, the 11-month-old boy, identified as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski, has been left in Bonacci-Koski’s care for the night. Bonacci-Koski confessed to neglecting the 11-month-old boy, identified as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski, stating that he left the child alone for a couple hours in the residence where the fire occurred. According to authorities, during interviews with investigators, it was determined that Bonacci-Koski left the boy alone to go buy controlled substances.
Bonacci-Koski reportedly saw fire trucks at the residence in Tower and returned, but left without speaking to responders, and later stole a Jeep, which was recovered in Pike Township, the complaint states.