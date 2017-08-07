Hibbing Man Charged in Fatal Tower Fire

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A 24-year-old Hibbing man is facing charges for his involvement in the fatal fire that killed an 11-month-old boy on Aug. 2.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski was charged in State District Court in Virginia on Monday with four counts, including second degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, the 11-month-old boy, identified as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski, has been left in Bonacci-Koski’s care for the night. Bonacci-Koski confessed to neglecting the 11-month-old boy, identified as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski, stating that he left the child alone for a couple hours in the residence where the fire occurred. According to authorities, during interviews with investigators, it was determined that Bonacci-Koski left the boy alone to go buy controlled substances.

Bonacci-Koski reportedly saw fire trucks at the residence in Tower and returned, but left without speaking to responders, and later stole a Jeep, which was recovered in Pike Township, the complaint states.

The child was found to have soot in his esophagus, stomach, and airways, according to an examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

If convicted, Bonacci-Koski faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.