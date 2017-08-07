Inline Marathon Course Getting a Smooth Update

DULUTH, Minn. —

The course for the North Shore Inline Marathon is about to get a lot smoother, thanks to a road construction project on the scenic highway.

The five-mile stretch between McQuade road and Brighton Beach has been, among the racers, one of the more problematic spots on the course, according to Race Director Mike Ward.

Ward says that tar snakes are a particular hazard – cracks in the road that are fixed just using tar.

When a person crosses over the tar snake on skates, the difference in the material could cause them to lose their balance.

The road is currently being repaved, and should be ready before the day of the Inline Marathon.

“A few years now this particular section has been known as the worst – or just a tough section,” Ward said. “And so we’re really excited to have this repaved and be really smooth and perfect for the race in September.”

The North Shore Inline Marathon is the largest of its kind in North America; nearly 1,500 people are expected to register to skate. 500 more will participate in the running events.

Race day is September 16.

This year is the 22nd annual event.