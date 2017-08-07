Kids on the Autism Spectrum Take a Ride on Thomas

The Event is the First of its Kind

DULUTH, Minn.- Children on the autism spectrum had a chance to enjoy a Day out With Thomas.

Children with autism can be sensitive to loud noises, big crowds, and too much going on all at once. The Lake Superior Railroad Museum, in collaboration with other organizations is offering a Sensory Friendly Day Out with Thomas. Children with Autism had the chance to take a ride on Thomas, where there was a much lower sound level and less people so that those children could enjoy their time without being too overwhelmed.

“It’s one of the leading values we have in this community here is to make sure that all kids have access to fun and opportunity,” said Emily Larson, the Mayor of Duluth.

The event was the first of its kind in the Nation.