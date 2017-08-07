MISSING: Edward Lepage

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Edward Lepage, who was reported missing on August 2 to the Duluth Police Department.

Edward was last seen in the 5800 block of North Pike Lake Road on Monday, July 31. He is homeless and often travels between Duluth and Superior.

He is described as a 63-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with a shaved head, mustache, and glasses. It is noted that he walks with a distinctive limp.

He is believed to be driving a 2002 tan Dodge Intrepid with Minnesota plate 125WKH – pictured below. Lepage’s family has noted that he left without his phone or medications

Both Edward and his vehicle have been entered into the NCIC as missing and endangered due to his medical condition, involving his liver and kidneys which requires daily medications.

If anyone has information on Edward’s whereabouts they are asked to call 911.