National Lighthouse Day Celebrated at Split Rock

Since 1989, August 7th Is Used to Recognize the Importance of Lighthouses

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – August 7th is National Lighthouse Day, when we pay tribute to the lighthouses along our shorelines.

National Lighthouse Day is celebrated to honor the passing of the Lighthouse Act in 1789. That law put lighthouses under federal government control. Since 1989, today’s date has been used to recognize the importance of lighthouses to our country.

At Split Rock Lighthouse, Monday’s tours offered special information about the national day, and more than 1,200 people visiting the grounds got to learn a little extra about America’s lighthouses.

“It gives us an opportunity to really dig a little big deeper into the greater history of light stations, not just Split Rock Lighthouse, but other stations around the country and to kind of share that bigger story,” says Jennifer Niemi, Program Manager at Split Rock Lighthouse.

Lighthouses play a special role in Lake Superior’s maritime culture and Split Rock remains a popular tourist destination along the North Shore.

“It’s a great part of Minnesota history and the history of the Great Lakes and we’re just trying to give our kids an appreciation of that and the land where their family’s from,” says Jason Gulbrandson, who toured Split Rock with his family.

Many people touring Split Rock weren’t aware of National Lighthouse Day but were excited to learn about it during their tour.

Many lighthouses are still in operation, including Split Rock, the Two Harbors Lighthouse, and the lighthouse on the Duluth pier.