It’s National Purple Heart Day

It's an Honor Given to Soldiers Wounded or Killed in Battle

DULUTH, Minn.- The Purple Heart is a medal awarded to members of the United States Military who are wounded or killed in combat.

Bradley Bennett of Duluth served our country during the Vietnam War. While at war, Bennett was hit by shrapnel through his arm and ankle during a battle. He says the wounds were relatively minor, and after being patched up and resting for 10 days, he was sent back to the war. There he sustained another injury when he was shot in his shoulder and collarbone.

“There is a price to pay when you go to war. Some people don’t come back at all. Others come back maimed and disfigured and so I think it’s good to just honor those people that volunteered when the country asked them to go,” said Bennett.

Bennett is the commander of the Purple Heart Unit of the Northland, and says there are only 47 people who are members.