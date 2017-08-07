New art exhibit at Zeitgeist honors artist’s late sister

Gabriel Christopher Dee's exhibit runs through Labor Day

DULUTH, Minn. – A new art exhibit is on display at the Zeitgeist Arts Building in Downtown Duluth.

Gabriel Christopher Dee’s exhibit is called Muse: Images of Women. The artwork heavily feature’s the artist’s sister, who recently lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. He says that working with his sister was a good way to remain connected to her.

“While she was still going through her battle, and in hospice, to be able to see her in my art and be able to look at her image and work with her image, even in some of my art that doesn’t include photographs of her, it was inspired by what she was going through,” Dee said.

The exhibit is part of the pride celebration in the Twin Ports. It will be on display until labor day.