“Wolves At Our Door” Teaches Minnesotans Wolf Facts

The Traveling Outreach Program Stopped in Two Harbors on Monday

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – People in Two Harbors had the chance to learn all about wolves at the International Wolf Center’s program, “Wolves At Our Door.”

The traveling outreach program helps Minnesotans understand wolves and the problems associated with them so they can learn to co-exist with the wild canines around them.

“This is the animal that lives near me and I should know exactly what it is, not what I learned just from playing a video game of watching a television show that may or may not be accurate,” says Andrew Broz, who presented the wolf program. “We want people to know what wolves actually are.”

The Wolves At Our Door program will be at the Morgan Park Center in Duluth on August 12th and the Duluth Public Library on August 24th.