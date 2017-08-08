Ashland Assault Suspect Arrested

There was Also a Felony Warrant for a Burglary on the Suspect

ASHLAND, Wis.-Ashland police made an arrest earlier today in an alleged assault that occurred Thursday at Lakeshore Drive West.

A 24-year-old man is accused of fighting with another man at that residence, which eventually led to a victim lying unconscious in the street after getting kicked in the head.

The suspect also had a felony warrant out for his arrest for being involved in a burglary at the Oredock Saloon in Ashland.

When police arrived at the scene, they also arrested four others including two other suspects in the burglary of the saloon.

Authorities told us, that booze was stolen from the bar July 7.