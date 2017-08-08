Carlton County Historical Society Invites Public to Watch Historical Movies

The Historical Society is Sorting Through What Movies to Keep

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Carlton County Historical Society is inviting you to join them in watching historical movies.

The Historical Society has a few videos and film in their collection. But many of these old films are unmarked, or haven’t been watched in years. So historical society staff members are having a viewing of the movies to decide if they are going to keep them or throw them away, and are inviting the public to join the fun.

“We’re going to be showing two of them. One of the movies is called ‘Celebrating one hundred years of rural free delivery’, and the other one is called ‘Agate County,’ which is another term for Carlton county because we have so many agates here,” said Rachael Marin, the Executive Director.

The movie viewing will be at noon Wednesday.