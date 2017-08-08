Cloquet Middle School Getting New Building

The Old School was Around 100 Years Old

DULUTH, Minn.- The old Cloquet Middle School building was almost 100 years old, and was in dire need for an upgrade. After the 50 million dollar referendum was passed and construction began, students are now only weeks away from stepping into the new building.

The school has an upgraded pool facility, gymnasium, classrooms, and open learning spaces. The new school also has security entrances and upgraded safety features that the old school did not have. The construction is on schedule to have teachers move their supplies in on the 17th of this month to prepare their classrooms for their students.

“It’s a source of pride for the community and for the kids. And so they’ll walk in here and I think they can be very proud of what they have here,” said Tom Brenner, the Principal of Cloquet Middle School.

The first day of school for Cloquet Middle School is September 6th.