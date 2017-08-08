Female Stabbed at Sawmill Saloon Bar in Mountain Iron

Melissa Lentz

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault at the Sawmill Saloon Bar in Mountain Iron just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female inside the bar with a stab wound to the left side of her stomach. She was transported to to Virginia Regional Medical Center, and then later to Duluth with non-life threatening injuries. Her wounds will require surgery to repair.

A female suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

In the early afternoon hours on Monday, 28-year-old female, of Hibbing, turned herself into the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the investigation. She was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault and booked into jail.

