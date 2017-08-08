Firefighters help fight muscular dystrophy with Fill The Boot events

Firefighters are spread across the town, collecting money for youth with muscular dystrophy

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters in Duluth are spread out at busy intersections across town for the Fill the Boot event, which raises money for children with muscular dystrophy.

“We take it seriously,” Duluth firefighter Aaron Bujold said. “Its for a really good cause… Most of the people we deal with are pretty charitable. We get a good outcome out here.”

The firefighters will be out there again on Wednesday. They want to ask drivers to slow down when they see them, as they are often stepping into the streets to collect donations.