First Duluth Boat Completes Yacht Race

The Eight-Person Crew Finished In Just Over Three Days

DULUTH, Minn. – Sailors on the Trans–Superior International Yacht Race are still making their way into the Twin Ports. Tuesday saw the first Duluth vessel cross the finish line. Papa Paucho II cruised into port a little after 2 p.m. The Duluth boat had a crew of eight. They finished the race in just over three days.

“Lots of heavy water on Lake Superior, but good winds most of the way,” crew member Ken Stromquich said.

“It was pretty warm actually, the whole time,” crew member Derek Hughes said. “I was worried that we were going to be sitting out there for a while with no wind, but it got pretty windy on the second day.”