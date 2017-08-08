Fuse Duluth Takes Networking Outdoors
Young Professionals Group Hosts First-ever Disc Golf Tournament
DULUTH, Minn. – This week Fuse Duluth is taking networking outdoors.
The organization, designed by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce to attract and retain young talent to the area, is hosting a disc golf tournament on Thursday, August 10.
This is taking place at the Miller Creek Disc Golf Course from noon to 5 p.m.
Each of the course’s nine holes will be played twice and will feature beer tasting opportunities provided by top Minnesota breweries.
For more information, head to fuseduluth.com.