Fuse Duluth Takes Networking Outdoors

Young Professionals Group Hosts First-ever Disc Golf Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – This week Fuse Duluth is taking networking outdoors.

The organization, designed by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce to attract and retain young talent to the area, is hosting a disc golf tournament on Thursday, August 10.

This is taking place at the Miller Creek Disc Golf Course from noon to 5 p.m.

Each of the course’s nine holes will be played twice and will feature beer tasting opportunities provided by top Minnesota breweries.

For more information, head to fuseduluth.com.