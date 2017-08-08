IRS to Hold Public Auction in Ely

Auction begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 23

DULUTH, Minn. – The Internal Revenue has announced it will be conducting a public auction on Wednesday, Aug. 23, for the contents of an outfitters retail store, Wilderness Outfitters, in Ely, Minnesota, after it was shutdown for nonpayment of taxes.

Items listed for auction include camping supplies, tents, grills, chairs, cookware, cots, as well as kayaks, boats, canoes, motors, and fishing gear.

The minimum bid for all items in the first sale is $19,680.

A second sale will include nine Marathon Aluminum canoes, two 16 foot Alumacraft boats and an 18 foot Alumacraft John Boat with trailer and 25 horsepower motor. Minimum bid for all items in the second sale is $2,400.

Both auctions will be held at R&R Transfer, 420 N 15th Ave East Building 10, in Ely.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23. Bidders can register and inspect items beginning one hour before the auction.

Items for sale may be inspected at the auction location from 12 – 3 p.m. Aug. 22.

For more details and specific payment options visit www.treasury.gov/auctions/irs/