Lake Superior Beach Advisories

DULUTH, Minn. – As of August 8, 2017, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported advisories for the following beaches. These advisories recommend no water contact due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria identified from samples collected and tested.

Minnesota Point Harborside / 15th Street Beach – Duluth

Boy Scout Landing Beach, Commonwealth Ave – New Duluth

If anyone becomes ill after contact with beach water contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-366-3455.

For more information on Minnesota Lake Superior Beach Monitoring website at www.MNBeaches.org

For a list of Wisconsin Beach advisories by county visit www.wibeaches.us