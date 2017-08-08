Man Charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Minor

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, August 3, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes, Violent Crimes, and Financial Crimes Units arrested a 35-year-old male after investigators became aware of a conversation occurring between the male and a female minor over social media.

Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Stewart was subsequently arrested after making arrangements with the female, he believed to be 14-years-old, to meet at a predetermined location. Authorities state that throughout the conversation with the female, Stewart made sexually explicit comments and sent explicit photographs.

Stewart was formally charged on Monday, Aug. 7 with Electronic Solicitation of Children, Electronic Solicitation of a child to engage in sexual contact, and Solicit Child/Sexual Conduct.