NE BBQ and Smokehouse Open in Cloquet

BBQ Lovers Have Been Waiting for 2 Years

CLOQUET, Minn.- The North East Barbecue and Smoke House in Cloquet is finally open.

BBQ lovers in the area have been waiting for almost 2 years for the restaurant to open, and earlier this month, their wishes were answered. The menu includes smoked meats, burgers, sandwiches, and even offers vegetarian options like black bean burgers.

“We’re really determined to make customer service our main focus and I think that’s coming through. Our staff in general is really really working hard, learning new things every day,” said Elise Harmann, Owner of NE BBQ.

North East Barbeque is open from eleven in the morning until Midnight.