One Man Killed as Vehicle Goes into Lake Superior off Tower Avenue

Identity of Victim Being Withheld Until Family is Notified

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A 77-year-old Superior man’s body was removed from a vehicle that was found in the waters of the Tower Avenue slip Monday night.

At 4:30 p.m. yesterday, authorities responded to Barko Hydraulics at 1 Banks Ave. after workers there saw a white vehicle racing around on the Barko property.

The vehicle made a few passes in a gated area of the lot. It then drove at a high speed across a lawn and into the pier.

Divers located the vehicle upside down in 14 feet of water. A tow truck removed the vehicle from the water and then the body was removed.

An autopsy is being conducted and identification of the victim is being withheld until their family is notified.