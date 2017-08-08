Paddlers Alliance Holds Free Paddle Day

Community Paddle Days lets youth groups and the community experience paddling for free

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Paddlers Alliance is continuing to help the community get out on the water. Last week, they helped folks get out on some stand up paddle boards, and this Tuesday, they set people up with canoes out at Boy Scout Landing. It’s all provided free of charge, for anyone of any skill level.

“It’s all very safe,” Northland Paddlers Alliance’s Scott Ewen said. “There’s some risks to talk about; life-jackets, what to do if you fall in. Then there’s a little bit of instruction with the paddle. And once they get out on the water they get to experience it themselves and really figure it out.”

The next Community Paddle Day is scheduled for August 16th on Park Point.