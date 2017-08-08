Remer Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Conduct with Minors

WALKER, Minn. – A Remer, Minnesota man has been sentenced to 12 year in prison for two sexual conduct cases involving minors, according to Cass County Attorney Christopher J. Strandlie.

Jacob John White, 32, was sentenced for committing Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, which will run concurrently with one year in jail for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree.

The first degree case involved penetration with a four-year-old child in Aug.-Sept. 2016 and the fifth degree case involved the attempted removal of a 12-year-old child’s clothing with sexual intent.

A 10-year conditional release period will apply after White serves his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be required to register as a predatory offender.

The case was investigated by the Leech Lake Police Department with the assistance of the Minnesota BCA.