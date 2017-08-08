Semi Rollover Causes Diesel Fuel Leak Near Piedmont Avenue

Officials Responded to the Call Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, No Injuries Were Reported

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Duluth Fire Department responded to reports of a rollover involving an 18-wheeler Marvin truck.

The vehicle was traveling from Warroad, Minnesota, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 53 and Piedmont Avenue.

Officials tell FOX 21 the driver of the vehicle lost control while traveling south on Highway 53.

Authorities also say nearly 50 to 75 gallons of diesel fuel has leaked on the ground.

Fire crews and first responders were quick to clean up the mess before causing severe contamination.

Two people were in the semi at the time of the crash.

No serious injuries were reported.

Piedmont Avenue is closed until the crash is fully cleaned up.