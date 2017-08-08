T-Shirts Designed to Raise Mental Illness Awareness

Steven Gold Selling "Mental Illness Sucks" Shirts to Encourage People to Address Issues

DULUTH, Minn. – Statistics say you or someone close to you battles some form of mental illness. One Duluth man wants to raise awareness.

Steven Gold came up with the “Mental Illness Sucks” t–shirt as a way to get people talking about a difficult subject.

Gold, who’s battled depression since the 10th grade, says getting people to talk about their illness is the first step in treating it.

“I just want people to know it’s ok to come out and ask for help, no matter what it is,” said Gold. “Whether you’re dealing with bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia; it doesn’t matter what it is. If you feel you need help, you should feel safe approaching somebody.”

Gold eventually wants to start a foundation dedicated to helping people with mental illness.

The “Mental Illness Sucks” shirts are $20, and if you’d like one check out Gold’s Facebook page.