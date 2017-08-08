Trans-Superior International Yacht Races Finishes in Duluth

The multi-day race starts in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

DULUTH, Minn. – Sailors racing in the Trans–Superior International Yacht Race are starting to sail into the Twin Ports. About 35 boats set sail from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and took part in the multi–day race that takes them through the center of Lake Superior, and finishes right here in Duluth.

“The best part of sailing, especially distance racing, is at night,” Matthew Graham, crew member aboard the vessel, Areté said. “You have a nice cool breeze, you can look up, the stars are shining. It’s beautiful just to be out in the middle of Lake Superior.”

Two boats made their way across the finish line earlier Monday morning. Northlanders can expect to see the rest of the racers coming in on Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, depending on lake conditions.