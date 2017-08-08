UMD Police Hiring

University Wants to Add Four Officers

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth Police Department is looking for a few new officers.

The UMD P.D. has openings for three new officers right now, with another opening later this year.

The department conducted a staffing study a year ago which concluded the current staff of 10 wasn’t enough. UMD’s police chief, Sean Huls, says more officers will help the department have more of a presence in campus life.

“Being we work in an educational institution, that is our community, we wanted to be part of the education process as well,” said Huls. “So by having more officers, we can put more officers in position to do more outreach, do safety trainings and be part of that educational component.”

Chief Huls says his department wants well–rounded, ethical officers. If you’d like to apply, check out the UMD Police website.