Carlton School District Looking At Next Step After Referendum Fails

Residents rejected both items on the $23.6 million referendum, which included renovating South Terrace Elementary School and building a new high school

CARLTON, Minn. – Voters in Carlton made their voices heard during a special election Tuesday night, shooting down some major proposed changes to the town’s high school and elementary school buildings.

Residents rejected both items on the $23.6 million referendum, which included renovating South Terrace Elementary School and building a brand new high school.

The superintendent for the Carlton School District says she was surprised how many people voted against the referendum, but the option for an updated referendum is not off the table.

“The next step is the school board will be meeting and discussing our options,” said Gwen Carman, superintendent with Carlton Public Schools. “The need for facility improvements has not gone away and that will continue to be a focus.”

If the referendum passed, homeowners would have had to pay more in property taxes each year.

According to Carman, the Carlton School District currently spends $70,000 annually on repairs to the schools.