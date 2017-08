Crews Battle Garage Fire on Swan Lake Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Crews today responded to a garage fire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Swan Lake Road.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the scene, closing traffic between Haines and Arrowhead Roads.

Authorities reported that no one was injured in the blaze, and remains under investigation at this time.