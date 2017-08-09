Drive In-Fly In Movie to Be Shown at Two Harbors Airport

Guests Can Use Cars or Planes to Get to Free Screening of "Up"

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – You’ve probably heard of a drive-in movie, but this Friday the Two Harbors Airport is hosting a fly-in film.

A screen will be set up on the airport grounds for a free showing of the Disney-Pixar movie, “Up.”

Visitors can drive or fly in to the event, eat a barbecue meal at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy the screening once the sun sets.

“It’s been working very well for us,” says Two Harbors EAA President Robert Michael Busch. “We’ve done it about three times now and the crowds keep getting bigger and we have a lot of fun. It’s a very good evening family event.”

The City of Two Harbors and the local EAA chapter are sponsoring Friday’s movie night.