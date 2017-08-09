Dubh Linn Brew Pub Recognized as One of the Top 40 Whiskey Bar/Restaurants in the Nation

DULUTH, Minn. – Whisky Advocate Magazine has recognized Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth as one of the Top 40 Whiskey Bar and Restaurants in the United States.

The criteria for the award was based on whiskey selection, variety, food quality, entertainment, and ambiance.

Dubh Linn has a massive collection of different whiskeys available, over 350 bottles sit behind the counter, including Single Malt Scotch, Bourbon, and Irish Whiskey. Over the past 12 years they have been building their collection which includes some hard-to-find brands, which has boosted them to the top 1% for whisky selection, according to Whisky Advocate.

To celebrate the recognition, they will be hosting a whiskey education and dinner in early November with an International Whiskey Expert as a keynote speaker.

The pub also recently entered its first beer competition with their Cherry Saison and took home their first award!