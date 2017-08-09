Duluth Winter Village to Return This December

Outdoor Local Market Coming Back to Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Winter Village, an outdoor local market, is returning for a second time this winter to Glensheen Mansion.

The village will feature thirty local businesses vending out of log cabin buildings.

It offers a chance for Northlanders to kick off winter and get a head start on local holiday shopping.

“Gift wrapping, hot cocoa, smores, and fires down on the beach on the shores of Lake Superior,” says Winter Village committee member Patrick Moore. “It’s just a beautiful setting at Glensheen and an awesome way to get your family out and do some holiday shopping.”

The Winter Village will be open December 2nd and 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Admission to the village is free.