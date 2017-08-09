Finland Man Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years for 2015 Resort Murder

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A Finland man who pleaded guilty to Felony Murder in May has received his sentencing from a judge at the State District Court in Grand Marais.

Sixty-three-year-old Kirk Bigby received his sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Marcus Lee Roberts outside of the Bluefin Bay Resort in Tofte, Minnesota.

The shooting happened following an altercation between the two men.

Bigby faced 128-180 months in prison, after a plea agreement with the Cook County Attorney’s Office.