Former CSS Standout, Basketball Player Facing Child Sex Charges

David Ohnstad Graduated In 2016 With 'Student Leadership Award'

DULUTH, Minn. – A former St. Scholastica basketball player and standout 2016 graduate is facing eight serious charges of child sexual assault.

David Ohnstad, 23, is accused in Polk and Burnett counties of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2009 and 2012.

The criminal complaint says Ohnstad was 15 and the alleged victim – who was known to his family — was nine when the assaults began.

Court documents say the allegations came to light in 2013 after the girl suffered a drug overdose and was questioned by child protective services.

Ohnstad’s attorney, Patrick Cotter, released the following statement to FOX 21 in response to the charges:

“David Ohnstad is an accomplished young man who is a positive asset to every school, team or organization he is involved with. He is innocent of these charges. The allegations are just that…with absolutely zero supporting evidence. David looks forward to putting this behind him and continuing forward to make a positive impact in the community,” Cotter said.

Ohnstad was selected by his graduating class for the 2016 Student Leadership Award.

If convicted of just one of the charges, he could face up to 60 years in prison.