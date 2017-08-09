Gov. Dayton Appointed Chair of NGA’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The National Governor’s Association (NGA) has appointed Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton as chairman of the NGA’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. Dayton will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

“I am very honored to have been asked to serve as Chairman of the National Governors Association’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee,” said Gov. Dayton. “I will use this position to advocate for national policies that strengthen public safety, homeland defense, and the best interests of our heroic National Guard Members.”

The committee operates on a bipartisan basis to develop policy positions on issues related to homeland security, the National Guard, criminal justice, and public safety, and veterans issues.

For more information visit www.nga.gov