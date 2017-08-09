Job Fair Seeking Truck Drivers to Work on North Dakota Oil Fields

Nuverra Environmental Solutions is hosting a job fair at The Suites Hotel in Canal Park starting at 4 p.m

DULUTH, Minn. – A North Dakota–based trucking company will be in Duluth on Thursday looking for drivers who want to work on the Bakken oil fields.

After a resurgence in the oil industry over the past year, the company has a shortage of CDL Class A truck drivers and diesel mechanics.

“What’s happening now is the oil field is starting to increase again,” said Vernette Torgerson, a recruiter with Nuverra. “Those jobs are coming back. Everybody who left, we’re looking for them to come back to and work.”

Nuverra Environmental Solutions is looking for people with at least a year of truck driving experience.