Pizza Wars Competition in Superior

Voting ends August 30

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Business Improvement District (SBID) has announced the launch of a Pizza Wars competition for the month of August.

Pizza Wars is a friendly competition among restaurants in Superior vying for the title of “Most Superior Pizza.”

The competition features five local restaurants including Pizza Man, Sammy’s Pizza, Sclavi’s Italian Restaurant, Thirsty Pagan, and Vintage Italian Pizza.

Each participant has entered a special pizza into the contest, which are now available on their menus for the month.

The public is encouraged to visit the restaurants to give the new flavors a try and vote for their favorites at www.superiorbid.com/pizza-wars-voting.

Voting ends on Aug. 30 and the winner will be announced Sept. 1.