Rally Held to Stand Against Nuclear Weapons

Ralliers Gathered on the Anniversary of the 1945 Bombing in Nagasaki, Japan

DULUTH, Minn. – Community members rallied at the Federal Building in Duluth to show their support of the proposed worldwide nuclear weapons ban.

Ralliers spoke about the horrors of nuclear war on the anniversary of the 1945 bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.

They stood in remembrance of that attack and voiced their support of the recent United Nations treaty calling to outlaw nuclear weapons.

“We have two heads of state who are threatening to use them against one another right now and we the people have to stand up and say no to that indescribable destruction that would happen,” says Donna Howard of the Loaves and Fishes Community, one of the organizations behind the rally.

Ralliers also wrote and delivered post cards to the office of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), asking the senator to come out publicly in favor of the UN treaty.

“At this moment in time, we feel like we do have a voice,” says Howard. “The global community is asking us to speak up, so I think everybody came out feeling like this was their chance to say no.”

The United States did not participate in negotiations related to the nuclear weapons treaty. It will be open for signature by UN member nations on September 20th.