Scammers Targeting Minnesota Power Customers

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power has received reports of scam callers targeting their customers for payments, which have alarmingly increased over the past few days.

Company officials are cautioning customers to protect themselves. Scammers have reportedly been able to manipulate caller ID to display a fake number, which shows as a possible Minnesota Power line. Scammers will then pose as a Minnesota Power representative demanding immediate payment by pre-paid debit card or a transfer of money from bank accounts, or services will be shut off.

Minnesota Power has confirmed that these callers are not from the company and that they do not accept payments of electric bills by prepaid debit cards or by electronic account transfers.

Customers who believe they are dealing with a suspicious call are advised to hang up immediately and call Minnesota Power directly at 800-228-4966 to verify account status and report the illegal activity.

Minnesota Power reminds customers of their normal procedures for overdue bills:

If a customer is behind on their bill, Minnesota Power sends a written notice before service is disconnected. Customers who have not received a notice in the mail should not engage anyone on the phone offering to take payment, instead call Minnesota Power at 800-228-4966. The company does place courtesy calls for various business reasons and leaves 800-228-4966 as a return number to call. These are recorded calls and will never demand immediate payment. Bills can be paid by phone or credit card, but it is only done and accepted through the company’s third-party vendor, Western Union Speedpay.

Superior Water Light and Power, another ALLETE subsidiary has also reported an uptick in scam activity with its customers.